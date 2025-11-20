Winter Dishes You Shouldn’t Miss This Season

Sweater weather is here! Winter has already blanketed Vizag in its cold yet comforting embrace. As the world outside turns into a crisp cold blue, our focus shifts inward to the warmth of our kitchen. Here is a list of 5 warm and comforting winter dishes, that will surely melt you under their spell, and where to find them:​

Cinnamon Rolls

A sweet, rich, soft yeasted dough is kneaded with a mixture of powdered cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter, then rolled to perfection and baked. Once baked, it is served with a sweet thick cream cheese spread on top, resulting in an aromatic and sweet delight.

​ Where to find: Food Ex and Bean Board outlets

​Punugulu

This South Indian snack is a popular street food across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Crispy deep-fried fritters, that are soft on the inside, are made from a fermented batter, giving it a slight tanginess.It is accompanied with several chutneys; like ginger, peanut, and the most common one being coconut. Punugulu are served along with a spicy seasoning mix called kaaram podi and finely chopped raw onions.

​Where to find: Vijayawada Punugulu Centre, opposite TNR Book Bank, near Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony.

​Hot Chocolate

This rich, thick, creamy milk beverage has been a classic favorite for generations. Rich dark chocolate combined with white chocolate, or milk chocolate, are chopped and then simmered into boiling hot milk, which already has cocoa powder and sugar in it.Add a little bit of cardamom or cinnamon to give you with this indulgent, creamy, and comforting cup of goodness.

​Where to find: The Chocolate Room, MVP Double Road, MVP Colony.

​Pesarattu Dosa

This high-protein, nutritious dosa goes well with coconut chutney and upma. Green gram, commonly known as moong dal, is soaked and ground into a fine paste, and unlike most other dosas, this batter does not require fermentation, and can be used instantly, making it a quick recipe.

​Where to find: Venkatadri Vantillu, Waltair Main Road, Siripuram.

French Onion Soup

This golden cheesy goodness is a combination of buttery caramelised onion, combined with chicken or vegetable broth, followed by melted cheese toppings. The soup is usually served with croutons or seasoned baguette bread.

Where to find: Upland Bistro, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar.

Brew N Cue, Daspalla Hills.

​Vizag, with its evolving food scene that always keeps pace with the latest food trends, consistently introduces new additions to its menus with each new season, ensuring they are crafted and tailored just as we like. With this list of warm and comforting winter dishes, you are sure to make the most out of this winter .