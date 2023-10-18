A cup of fresh-brewed coffee in an ambient cafe that reflects the mood of our beach city can never go wrong. Blending these two elements harmoniously is Bean Board Vishalakshi Nagar by Iti Ha Asa Foods, a delightful treat for the coffee aficionados of Vizag. What sets this cafe apart is its inviting ambience and a diverse menu that caters to various taste buds.

Upon stepping into Bean Board Visalakshi Nagar, you will be greeted by a well-lit and cosy interior that exudes warmth. The option of both indoor and outdoor seating allows visitors to tailor their experience, whether it’s a leisurely catch-up with friends or a solo work session. The soothing atmosphere complements the coffee, making it an ideal place to unwind.

The menu at Bean Board boasts a wide range of coffees, desserts, cold beverages, and snacks. For those with a sweet tooth, an array of desserts awaits, including cakes, cookies, and iced teas. Must-try items on their dessert menu are the Butter Pound Cake, Banana Bread Pound Cake, Mocha Pastry, and Rocky Road Pastry.

Coffee fanatics of Vizag are in for a treat as Bean Board Vishalakshi Nagar offers a range of beverages that are bound to please. The must-try options include the Mocha Frappe, Affogato Regular, Belgian Hot Chocolate, and classic Cafe Latte. If you’re in the mood for something cold and refreshing, the Blueberry Iced Tea and Blue Curacao provide a delightful respite on a hot day and perfectly complement the dessert offerings.

Bean Board’s menu isn’t limited to coffee and desserts alone. For those looking for a savoury bite, they serve a variety of sandwiches like Paneer Sandwich and Chicken Tikka Sandwiches. The impressive menu also boasts other munchies such as Potato Garlic Pops, Chicken Burgers, and more.

Accessible to the youth and located amidst bustling areas of the city, this crowd-favourite coffee shop calls for a short drive. Owned by Satish Grandhi, a passionate entrepreneur and a coffee connoisseur at heart, Bean Board Visahlakshi Nagar is sure to leave you impressed.

