There’s something about street food that just hits different. From hot, spicy noodles tossed in roadside woks to crispy punugulu dipped in tangy chutney, street food never fails to make our mouths water. Whether you’re a student on a budget or a local foodie chasing flavour, here are six street food stalls in Vizag offer a true taste of the city’s street scene.

1. Zilla Parishad Noodles (Bismillah Noodles)

Situated outside the Zilla Parishad bus stop, Bismillah Noodles has a place in the heart of every noodles-lover in Vizag. It is known for its generous, masala-tossed noodles, served hot and spiced. The regulars praise the deliciously memorable taste (though the ambience gets mixed reviews). The place is cheerful, cheap, and filling.

What to eat: Chicken Noodles, Fried Rice

Location: Outside Zilla Parishad Bus Stop, MVP Circle

2. Dosa & Roti Ghar

This food truck stall caters to dosa and roti lovers, offering a versatile range of dosas from basic masala dosas to cheese dosas and soft rotis paired with chutneys and curries. Its appeal lies in simplicity and homely flavour without fuss. It is deal for when you’re craving a clean, comforting meal.

What to eat: Veggie Dosa, Cheese Dosa

Location: Near VMRDA Park, Chinna Waltair

3. Kebablious and Momolious

Located next to each other, Kebablious and Momolious are two stalls which make a solid combo stop for street food lovers.

Kebablious serves freshly grilled kebabs, like Chicken Malai Tikka and Mutton Sheekh Kebabs that are juicy, mildly spiced, and cooked to order. It’s a popular choice for quick evening bites. Momolious, right beside it, offers steamed and fried momos. They’re affordable and come with a spicy chutney that regulars enjoy.

What to eat: Malai Tikka Kebab, Sheekh Kebab, Steamed Chicken Momos

Location: Kotak School Down, Chinna Waltair

4. LIC Punugulu

One of Vizag’s most popular snacks, punugulu, near the LIC building, is praised by every foodie in the city. The place offers crisp urad-dal made punugulu served with coconut or peanut chutneys to pair. Reviewers mention steady quality and a non-greasy finish, perfect for a quick evening bite.

What to eat: Punugulu with chutney

Location: In front of the LIC Building, Dwaraka Nagar

5. Sai Manikanta Muri Mixture

This stall is known for its simple yet flavorful mixture, puffed rice combined with onions, tomatoes, chillis, peanuts, and masala. A frequent feature in local reels, this place is popular for its light, flavorful, and easy-to-share evening snack.

Location: Beach Road, near Santha Ashram, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

These local street food spots are perfect for anyone in Vizag craving a flavorful cheat meal. While this list highlights just a few beloved street food stalls in Vizag, there are many more out there that wo;; fill both your stomach and your soul.

