Life has become very fast-paced, and it can often be overwhelming. During these times, taking a break to indulge in slow living is necessary. Not only does it combat stress and elevate mindful thinking, but it also helps us find joy in the present time, rather than focusing on something sketched for the future. One of the most popular travel destinations that comes up when talking of slow living is Coorg, Karnataka. Often referred to as the Scotland of India, this lush hill station is surrounded by mist-covered landscapes, relaxing coffee plantations, and forests. With this ultimate travel guide, you can have the perfect trip to Coorg or Kodagu!

How to reach?

Coorg does not have an airport or a railway station, so the best option is to arrive at its closest town and find travel options from there.

Through air, you can reach the nearest airport, Mangalore Airport, located 160 kilometers from Coorg. The Mangalore Airport is well connected to other stops in India, from where you can travel easy. From the airport, you can book a cab or travel through bus to reach Coorg.

The closest railway station to Coorg is the Mysore Railway Station, located at a distance of 107 kilometers. From here, you can hire a cab or catch a bus to Coorg.

Where to stay?

There are different kinds of stays that you can choose from while staying in Coorg. From premium four-star hotels to comfortable and homely stays, you can pick your vibe.

For luxurious and modern hotels perfect for indulging and relaxation, choose hotels like Super Townhouse Madikeri Fort, Red Bricks Inn, and Coorg International.

If you prefer a more homely approach, stays like The Elegant Homes, Hertiage Resort, Coorg Homestay, Coorg Lotus Villa, and Gowri Nivas are some places to check out.

Experiences to indulge in!

When on a trip, exploring and making memories is a must. There are several places that should be on your itinerary. For travellers who love venturing amidst natural landscapes, Raja’s Seat, Abbey Falls and Bhamagiri hills are some must-visit places. Madikeri Fort must be explored for its heritage and rustic architecture.

If you love to visit religious sites, Golden Temple is one of the iconic temples in Coorg. Talakaveri Temple sits atop Bhamagiri hills and is a Shiva temple. Omkeshwara Temple is a place with unique architecture, which is a blend of Gothic Isalmic and Islamic styles. Apart from these popular places, here are some offbeat experiences to explore while in Coorg!

Barapole River Rafting

This is a quirky experience that you should definitely give a try! River Rafting is an adrenaline-pumping outdoor activity that is usually performed on an inflatable raft in a river. This activity is famous in Coorg, especially during the months from June to September!

Coffee Planation Visit

Want a visual and olfactory feast? Then take a coffee planation visit in Coorg. You can walk though lush green plantations while inhaling the perfume of coffee beans. Each coffee planation estate provides a unique tour, which usually lasts from 45 minutes to an hour.

Zipline through rainforest canopies

Fly through Coorg’s exhilarating skyline in the region’s longest 500-meter zipline! With expert guidance and instructors by your side, get an aerial view of the natural beauty of Coorg.

Grab a bite!

To make the travel experience complete and fulfilling, have some of the local cuisine. You can visit Coorg Cuisine, a no-frills establishment selling staple dishes like Neer Dosa, Pork Curry, Akki Roti, Tender Coconut Pudding, and more. For a more relaxing ambience with innovative food, walk into Raintree Restaurant. If you want some comfort continental food with a side of coffee, pay a visit to Big Cup Cafe. For travellers who love vegetarian food, Udupi Garden, Ambika Upahar, and Paakashala Madikeri are some food places worth visiting.

Important Tips

While travelling is exciting, it is important to stay vigilant and be cautious. Before ending this Coorg travel guide, here are some tips to have a safe and smooth trip:

Be respectful of the religious and cultural practices

Dress according to comfort and carry comfortable walking shoes

Carry some woolen clothes while travelling, as temperatures can become chill at night

For commute, try bargaining with autorickshaws or consider hiring a private vehicle

The next time you feel like packing a suitcase and getting away to a place set in nature, use this ultimate travel guide to Coorg (Kodagu)! This greenery-rich hill station will soothe and help you relax from the ever-busy city life.

