In Vizag, the love for relishing muri mixture and biryani, munching on punugulu and pani puri in the evenings, and kickstarting mornings with crispy dosas straight off the pan will never fade. These staples are a part of our everyday culture. Yet, the relationship between food and its lovers is constantly evolving. Changing tastes, global influences, and social media trends are shaping the city’s dining landscape in exciting ways.

Here’s a look at some of the newest food trends making waves in Vizag. If you haven’t tried them yet, this is your sign to dig in.

1. The Rise of Oriental Cuisine

With diners growing more adventurous, the appetite for authentic global flavours has intensified. Today, dishes like ramen, sushi, dim sum, bibimbap, and Korean corndogs are increasingly part of Vizag’s food culture.

The city has seen a rise in Asian and pan-Asian restaurants over the past year. WelcomHotel Devee Grandbay by ITC Hotels launched KAI, which recently celebrated its first anniversary with a refreshed menu offering Japanese, Chinese, and Thai specialities. Daspalla Executive Court, known for its Indian fare, ventured into Asian cuisine with Misaki, a restaurant that explores flavours from Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond.

2025 also marked the launch of Vizag’s first exclusive Korean dining space, NUINUI, while Taj’s Korean Food Truck continues to draw crowds with offerings like Korean Street Ramen and Ccorndogs. For those who prefer to dine in, cloud kitchen Eatasian is introducing Japanese cuisine to the city with indulgent sushi rolls and gourmet chicken yakitori.

While some of these spaces are new, Red Bowl at Novotel and the Teppanyaki restaurant at The Bheemili Resort have been constants in serving authentic Asian fare for a while and remain crowd favourites. Additionally, even mainstream restaurants today are adding Thai curries, Korean ramens, and such pan-Asian dishes to their menus, prooving of how much global tastes have permeated local preferences.

2. Viral Desserts and Instagrammable Bakes

Social media continues to play a major role in influencing food trends, and Vizag’s dessert scene is no exception. The city has seen a rise of viral treats like Bento Cakes, Dream Cakes, Mulberry Malai, Kunafa Brownies, Chocolate-Dipped strawberries, and more.

In response to their popularity, dessert-exclusive stalls including Creme Cloud (Chinna Waltair), The Cheesecake House (Opposite The Park Hotel), The Fab Brocolate Shop (Jail Road) have popped up in the city to offer these sweet treats.

Alternatively, home bakers are also a big crux of this movement, going beyond traditional bakes. There’s a variety of such baking connoisseurs in Vizag whipping up inventive dishes that can be delivered right to your doorstep! Check out our list for recommendations.

3. Experiential Dining is In

More and more eateries in Vizag are now offering experiences, not just meals. Think hilltop cafes like the newly-launched “The Writer’s Room,” which pairs coffee with panoramic views, or themed restaurants like “Bot9 AI-Themed Restaurant” where robots serve you food.

Dining clubs like “Midnight Wave – The Dessert Club” create intimate spaces and an air of exclusivity, while train-themed restaurants like Shian Train Restaurant, Platform 65, and Godavari Restaurant are bringing railway nostalgia to the table.

Cafés such as ARTCOM and Wabi Sabi combine food with art, inviting patrons to enjoy both aesthetics and taste in one setting. These spots double up as community spaces, perfect for a solo coffee or a social gathering.

4. Health-Conscious Eating and High-Protein Food

As conversations around fitness and nutrition gain momentum globally, one of the latest food trends in Vizag involves seeking healthier food options. There’s a clear shift toward meals that are high in protein, low in calories, and made from fresh, preservative-free ingredients.

Some recent standouts in this area:

Kaloreez offers calorie-counted dishes with subscription-based plans. Feast N Fit has an excellent selection of protein-rich sandwiches, salads, and pastas. Vasenapoli, led by agri-entrepreneur Chittem Sudheer, serves traditional breakfasts made with millets and ragi and cooked on a vistharaku leaf using cold-pressed oils. Breadway, Vizag’s first chemical-free artisanal bakery, focuses on healthy carbs and clean ingredients.

In addition to these, there has been a visible rise in local meal-prep services offering diet-focused subscription plans for those on fitness journeys or time-crunched routines.

5. Seasonal Menus and Food Festivals

Another emerging trend is seasonal and festival-specific menus. Restaurants are increasingly curating menus around local festivals or seasonal ingredients, be it mango menus in summer, Ramzan platters, or Onam Sadyas.

Several hotels and restaurants host regular food festivals throughout the year—pan-Asian spreads during the Chinese New Year, Andhra Food Festivals around Sankranti, and Rajasthani, Kerala, or seafood festivals that showcase regional specialties. Hotels like Novotel, Radisson Blu, Ambica Sea Green, Four Points by Sheraton and so many more have all actively participated in curating such limited-time food experiences to delight eaters.

These events are not only a great way for chefs to experiment but also for diners to enjoy unique and immersive food experiences without leaving the city.

From authentic Oriental flavours to protein-packed meals, viral desserts to artistic cafés, the food trends in Vizag are becoming deliciously diverse. If you’ve been sticking to your habitual restaurants and orders, we encourage you to explore these new food experiences in the city!

