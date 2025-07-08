ANSR, a global pioneer in setting up and managing Global Capability Centres (GCCs), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop a dedicated Innovation Campus in Visakhapatnam. The agreement was formalised on July 8 during a high-profile roadshow hosted at Manyata Embassy Business Park in Bengaluru, in the presence of State IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.

As part of this collaboration, ANSR will invest in establishing a state-of-the-art GCC Innovation Campus within the Madhurawada IT Cluster in Visakhapatnam. The initiative is expected to create more than 10,000 employment opportunities over the next five years, providing a significant boost to the region’s growing IT and innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the state’s ambitious employment vision: “Our goal is to create 20 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh over the next four years, with 5 lakh of those coming from the IT and GCC sectors. This journey begins in Visakhapatnam.”

He also outlined the government’s larger vision for the city, stating, “We want to build a Vizag that combines the economic strength of Bengaluru with the livability of Goa. Attracting global players like ANSR is just the beginning.” He added that landmark decisions, such as allocating land to TCS and Cognizant for just 99 paise per acre, reflect the state’s commitment to becoming a global IT hub.

Minister Nara Lokesh further revealed that Andhra Pradesh is poised to launch India’s first ‘Quantum Valley’ in Amaravati within the next six months, with support from major tech players like TCS, IBM, and L&T. “This will be a turning point in India’s tech revolution,” he said.

ANSR CEO Lalit Ahuja expressed confidence in Vizag’s potential: “We see Visakhapatnam as a city where infrastructure, talented youth, and strong leadership come together. The innovation campus we are going to establish will become a center of attraction for global companies.”

The roadshow witnessed participation from several top industry leaders including Ankur Mittal, MD of Lowe’s India; Hariharan Ganeshan, VP of Rolls Royce; Madhu Natesan, VP of Saks Global India; Kaushik Das, MD of JC Penney India; Praveen Mysore, VP of Lululemon; Saif Ahmad Sharif, Director at Delta Airlines; Vasudharani Srinivasan, VP of Victoria’s Secret; Peddaredepa, Senior Director of Nasuni India; Kavitha Ramesh, CFO of ANJ; Sivanand R Koteshwar, Senior VP of Astral Labs; and Lalitha Indrakanti, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover. Andhra Pradesh IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar was also present at the event.

