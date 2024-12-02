With fresh developments taking off regularly, Vizag is progressing at an exciting rate. As a result, different neighbourhoods in the city are benefitting from new projects and advancements. One such area leading the charge is Madhurawada. While it is already known for being a prime locality for IT investments, many upcoming developments in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, promise great future prospects to look forward to. Here’s a look at some of them:

1. Unity Mall

Still in its proposal stage, Unity Mall, proposed to come up in a 5-acre plot in Madhurawada, is set to be a wonderful initiative that promotes Indian handicrafts and handlooms. The mall will showcase products under the “One District-One Product” initiative.

According to the DPR, this 172-crore project will come up at a site 5 km away from Rushikonda Beach. It will have an impressive G+4 architectural design offering panoramic sea views. Located just a short drive from attractions like Kailasagiri Hills and RK Beach, Unity Mall is poised to become a top spot for both tourists and locals.

2. TCS IT Facility

One of the most celebrated IT investments of the year has been the announcement of TCS in Visakhapatnam. More importantly, the IT facility will be set up on property leased to TCS by Dallas Technology Centre (DTC) in Madhurawada!

3. Adani Data Centre

As declared in 2023, Madhurawada will host India’s first integrated data centre and technology park, courtesy of the Adani Group. With over 200 MW capacity and powered by 100% renewable energy, this hyperscale data centre park will be a milestone in Vizag’s technological landscape.

The park also plans to include a skill development centre, ensuring the local workforce is prepared for emerging tech opportunities. This project is set to rise at Hill No 4, IT SEZ.

4. Real Estate on the Rise

Madhurawada is reaching new heights—literally! Some of the tallest upcoming buildings in Visakhapatnam are being built in Madhurawada, including the Vaisakhi Sundar Sky Lounge (30 floors), MVV GV The Grand (25 floors), North Star Golden Valley (24 floors), and more. With these developments, the neighbourhood’s skyline is shaping up.

5. Water Supply Rejuvenation

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planning to construct a water supply pipeline project in Zone II of the Visakhapatnam district.

The proposed project will come up in Madhurawada, where water shortage has become a recurring issue. To address this, GVMC is planning to construct a pipeline from Kanithi Balancing Reservoir to Narava Hill, covering a distance of 10 kilometres. From there, water will flow by gravity to Mudasarlova Lake, covering an additional 15 kilometres. This gravity-based system will reduce dependency on pumping and ensure adequate water supply to Madhurawada and other regions.

A new water treatment plant with a capacity of 66 million litres per day (MLD) has also been proposed near Mudasarlova to supply water to the area.

This initiative is a step toward making Madhurawada a more self-sufficient and livable area.

6. VMRDA Projects

The VMRDA has some ambitious projects lined up for Madhurawada, including a Habitat Center that will host literary festivals, theatre performances, and a library. Discussions are also underway for a massive IT complex with 31-floor and 14-floor towers, featuring a five-star hotel and urban entertainment zones.

These upcoming developments in Madhurawada are setting the stage for a brighter future for Visakhapatnam. We can’t wait to see how these changes take shape!

