The establishment of Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam has once again emerged in public discussions as an article about its DPR was recently published on Eenadu. The Unity Mall is an eagerly-awaited venture, as it aims to promote handlooms and handicrafts across India. Supported by the Central government, the mall will be a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to sell their products. With a cost of Rs 172 crores, the DPR proposes that the mall will be constructed in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam.

The Unity Mall will be strategically located in a scenic 5-acre area near Rushikonda Beach, approximately 5 km from the coastline. According to the DPR, the site is ideal for attracting tourists and locals alike, with its proximity to popular attractions such as RK Beach, Kailasagiri Hills, parks, Ramanaidu Studio, and key hotels.

Designed in a G+4 (Ground plus four floors) style, the Unity Mall will feature a unique and impressive architectural design that complements the hilly terrain adjacent to the sea. The building’s design is crafted to offer panoramic sea views, adding an aesthetic appeal to the shopping experience.

The mall will span a total area of 3.5 lakh square feet, and 62 shops will be spread across the first two floors. These shops will primarily sell products under the “One District-One Product” initiative, along with items designated for geographical indication. Each shop will range from 600 to 1,000 square feet in size. The fourth floor of the mall will house a convention hall and two mini theatres, providing space for events and entertainment. Other amenities include retail stores, food and beverage outlets, entertainment zones, fitness centers, bank branches, and furniture stores.

The Central and Andhra Pradesh state governments have committed substantial funds to this project, and the judicial preview of the DPR of Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam has been completed. The tender process is now underway, and the completion time of this project is expected to be two years.

The Central government has sanctioned a first instalment of Rs 86 crores for the project, and the remaining funds are expected to be released by March or April next year. Notably, the Centre is providing these funds as an interest-free loan, repayable over a period of 50 years.

