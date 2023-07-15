In a welcome move to support the local artisans and art forms, the Andhra Pradesh State Government plans to set up a Unity Mall on the beach road in Vizag. These unity malls, a Central Government initiative, aims to bolster the One District One Product (ODOP) idea. Through this mall, the AP government plans to support the local craftsmen, handicrafts, and GI-tagged products of the region.

As per sources, the construction of this facility is expected to kick off in a couple of months, while the completion is expected within two to three years. The government has already identified a 10-acre land on the beach road near Ramanaidu Studios for the unity mall in Vizag. Further, it plans to establish an expansive convention centre to house around 5,000 people at once.

It may be recalled that, earlier in February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the state governments would be supported to implement the idea of unity malls. For the same, the AP government was sanctioned with a loan of 180 crores.

It may be noted here that stalls with a similar aim to promote local artisans were set up at different points in the city. Two of these kiosks can be seen on the RK Beach Road and the Park Hotel junction.

