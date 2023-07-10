On Sunday, 9 July 2023, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid the foundation stone for the Oberoi Group of Hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Gandikota. He urged the Visakhapatnam district administration to provide full support to ensure the speedy completion of the project. The luxurious seven-star resort, spread across 42 acres near the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport, aims to attract international tourists and create employment opportunities for around 5,500 people. It is expected to be completed in four years.

Visakhapatnam has recently witnessed substantial investments, with a total of 26,000 crore rupees secured within just 65 days. These investments were a result of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held in the city. The Oberoi project, along with other initiatives like the Technology Park and Data Park, contribute to the economic growth of the district.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Oberoi Hotels was attended by local authorities, including Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and MLC Varudhu Kalyani. Mallikarjuna highlighted the hotel’s strategic location near the proposed airport and its potential to attract international tourists. He mentioned plans for additional tourism projects, including a seaplane service, in proximity to the hotel.

Srinivasa Rao commended Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dedication and commitment to developing Visakhapatnam on par with other developed cities. The Oberoi project will utilize land owned by the Department of Tourism, and its beachfront location is expected to be a major draw for international visitors.

