On Wednesday, 3 May 2023, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a data centre to be set up by Adani Group at Madhurawada IT SEZ in Visakhapatnam. Claiming it to be the biggest data centre in India, he expressed that it was a step forward in transforming the port city into a tier-1 city. Rajesh Adani, Managing Director of Adani Group, AP IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, and other dignitaries were present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the data centre in Visakhapatnam.

“Steps are afoot to bring submarine cable from Singapore to the city. It will increase the internet download speed,” the CM stated. He added the 300MW integrated data park would run on green energy from renewable sources. Expressing gratitude to the Adani Group for investing in the 190-acre project, he expressed optimism that the new data centre will pave the way for more large-scale investments in Visakhapatnam.

Describing the new facility as a boon for the locals, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the IT park would provide employment opportunities to about 40,000 youth in the next seven years. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the proposed data centre and Bhogapuram International Airport would employ over 1.3 lakh youth. He further opined the two projects would change the face of North Andhra.

Adani Group MD, Rajesh Adani, remarked that the long coastline of Andhra Pradesh plays a crucial role in attracting global investments. He added that the conglomerate generated over 20,000 direct and 50,000 indirect jobs in the state.

