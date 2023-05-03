Flight operations from the Bhogapuram International Airport will begin by 2026, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently touring Visakhapatnam to inaugurate a few projects. He addressed a public meeting at Savarapalli in Vizianagaram District on this occasion. CM Jagan, who earlier laid the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram airport, fish landing centre and Tarakaramatheertha Sagar project, said the airport would be completed in three years.

Once completed, it would provide job opportunities to lakhs, directly and indirectly, he pointed out. In his address, the CM lauded the fast-paced efforts by the GMR Group to complete the airport’s construction.

Once known for migrations, North Andhra would be in a position to offer employment to many once the proposed projects see the light, said the Chief Minister.

The measures initiated by the government would change the face of North Andhra, observed CM Jagan, adding that the government is committed to developing all the regions in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan reiterated that he would shift to Visakhapatnam in September as a part of the decentralisation of administration. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials participated in the public meeting held after laying the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam.

