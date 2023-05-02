Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for an IT tech park on the Madhurawada IT hills in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. According to reports, the CM will go around a photo exhibition after laying the stone for the IT project at 2:30 pm. He will also interact with several industrialists on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Bhogapuram at 10 am. After visiting the GMR experience centre, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport in the neighbour district of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, at 10:25 am. Later, he will address a public meeting at Savarapalli.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, will visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to take part in the stone-laying ceremony of the data centre. According to officials, Adani will be accompanied by a team of 20 members.

Earlier in April. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, along with Special Chief Secretary to AP Government Karikal Valavan, visited the Bhogapuram International Airport site near Visakhapatnam and inspected the location for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Winding up his tour in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, the CM will leave for Tadepalli on Wednesday evening.

