April, as promised, lived up to be one of the most entertaining months of this year so far with exhilarating theatrical releases, followed by digital premieres. As we step into a new month, the road ahead seems equally fun and the movies releasing in the first week of May on OTT glimpse us with what is to come. From gripping thrillers to light-hearted romantic comedies, the beginning of this hot month cannot get cooler than this. Head out to your favourite digital streaming platforms and repay the monthly subscription if you haven’t.

Here are the movies releasing in the first week of May on OTT platforms that you must make a note of.

Meter

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles, Meter is a recent action comedy-drama directed by Ramesh Kaduri. A sincere cop’s son hates the police department for not rewarding his father’s honesty and integrity. But when he is forced to join the police forces, he makes a deal with a corrupt minister to get his job removed in return for an information leak. The rest of the plot revolves around a favour the minister asks the protagonist to fulfil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 5 May 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a Hindi rom-com featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and was directed by Luv Ranjan. Mickey, a break-up consultant, meets Tinni at his best friend’s bachelor trip to Spain. Deep in love, the two decide to tie the knot, but Tinni’s choice to live independently breaks the engagement. How the two get back together and begin their married life forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 May 2023

Corona Papers

Adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1949 film Stray Dog and the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, Corona Papers is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film unfolds around a robbery during the COVID-19 pandemic period and how the cops chase the culprits. It stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 5 May 2023

Match Fixing

Match Fixing is an upcoming Telugu rom-com starring Vishwant, Vasanthi Krishnan, Pragya Nayan, and Abhijeeth Pendla in the leading roles. The movie is said to revolve around a love triangle and the hilarious events that unfold around it. It was directed by E Satti Babu.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: 5 May 2023

Play Dead

Directed by Patrick Lussier, Play Dead is an American horror thriller that follows a criminology student who fakes death to break into a mortuary. Chloe tries to retrieve a piece of evidence that ties her brother to a crime. Play Dead stars Bailee Madison and Jerry O’Connell in the key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 2 May 2023

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Based on a children’s book of the same name by Norman Bridwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog is a live-action animated fantasy comedy directed by Walt Becker. Emily Elizabeth stumbles upon a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little ready puppy who grows into a 10-foot giant hound inside her small New York apartment. How does she, with her fun uncle’s help, handle the situation? The film stars Derby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 May 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the first week of May on OTT platforms you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.