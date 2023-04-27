Horror and comedy together don’t sound so bad right? The blend of humorous antics and spine-chilling plotlines makes it all the more enjoyable to watch. Horror comedy movies have found their place among the Indian audience, in recent years. With various OTT platforms available at our fingertips, we can conveniently access them as well. Ranging across different languages, here is a compilation of must-watch Indian horror-comedy movies on OTT you should be watching.

Here are 5 must-watch Indian horror-comedy movies on OTT.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 92007), the film stars Tabu, Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. The movie not technically a sequel, takes basic references from the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer blockbuster. The plot follows Ruhaan, who has to pretend to be a fraud psychic to deal with the return of Manjulika, a spirit who has been trapped for a long time.

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhediya

It is a Hindi-language comedy horror film starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal as leading characters. Bhaskar and his cousin Jana visit a small town in Arunachal Pradesh where unfortunately Bhasker is chased and bitten by a wolf in the forest. The next day, Bhaskar starts experiencing changes within himself. Seeing Bhaskar’s increasingly strange behaviour, Jana suspects that Bhaskar might be shaping into a werewolf. So, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns and laughs.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

OTT platform: TBA

Romancham

Romancham which means ‘Goosebumps’ is a 2023 Malayalam-language horror comedy movie written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. It is a real-life based on an incident that happened in the life of seven bachelors in 2007 in Bangalore. They attempt to play Ouija board and communicate with a spirit named Anamika. There are a few subtle comedy scenes that are nicely executed.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Prema Katha Chitram

This is a 2013 Indian Telugu-language film starring Sudheer Babu and Nanditha and directed by J. Prabhakar Reddy. The movie takes off with the affirmative elements of horror, humour and romance. Three youngsters Sudheer, Praveen and Nandu who were dejected and fed up with their lives decides to commit suicide. In the process, they were joined by another character named Giri. Four of them go to a remote guesthouse to commit suicide unaware of what awaits them at the guesthouse brings many twists and turns to their suicide plans.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a 2022 Hindi-language supernatural comedy. The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The story begins with Gullu and Major, two unemployed friends who aspire of becoming ghostbusters. They meet Raagini, a ghost who gives them a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the ghost reveals her actual plan. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian horror comedy movies on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.