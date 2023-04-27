An alleged kidney racket came to light in Visakhapatnam, with the victim raising a complaint with the police on Wednesday. In his complaint, the victim, Vinay, a resident of Vambay Colony, alleged that one Nagaraju approached him and offered Rs. 8.50 lakh if he was willing to sell his kidney. As he was facing financial problems, he agreed to the deal.

After the deal was struck, Vinay was given some amount as an advance and taken to a hospital in Pendurthi, where a doctor performed surgery and allegedly removed his kidney. Earlier, the victim was taken to a corporate diagnostic centre in the city for the required medical tests.

However, with Nagaraju failing to pay the balance amount, the victim approached the police and raised a complaint with them. The police, following the complaint, started an investigation and visited the hospital, where no staff members were found and are allegedly absconding.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS took a serious view of the incident and ordered a probe into the kidney racket. Following the directives, teams were constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and punish those responsible for this crime.

