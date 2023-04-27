On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Task Force and the City Police busted an IPL cricket betting racket in Pilakavanipalem. The officials arrested three persons allegedly in contact with other punters organising an online gambling network.

Based on credible information, the officials raided a residence where the accused based their betting operations. The Gajuwaka PS and Visakhapatnam CTF officials arrested the three men involved in this IPL cricket betting racket and confiscated electronics, including a TV and a laptop, and Rs 18,5000 in cash.

In another case recorded in Anakapalli District, a student committed suicide, unable to cope with financial pressure. Identified as Madhu Kumar (20), the deceased person took a loan of Rs 90,000 from his acquaintance for cricket betting and was addicted to such illicit activities. Debt-ridden, Madhu hanged himself to death on Tuesday, 26 April 2023, at night.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.