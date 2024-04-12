On the morning of April 12 2024 (Friday), Vizag was jolted by not one, but two shocking road accidents. The first accident took place near Siripuram, and the other in Bayyavaram. Here are the details of the unfortunate incidents:

A 30-year-old man died on the spot in a road accident near Siripuram, in Visakhapatnam, on Friday. According to reports, the accident occurred when the motorbike he was riding on, was run over by a bus. The bus belongs to a private agency, called KKaveri Travels.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar of Krishnarajapuram, in Vepada mandal of the Vizianagaram district. The body of Rajkumar was sent to the King George Hospital (KGH), in Maharani Peta, for post-mortem examination.

The driver and cleaner of the bus were taken into custody. The police registered a case, and an investigation is on. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

In another accident near Bayyavaram in Anakapalle district, Vizag, a college bus went berserk hitting a car, a van and three motorbikes on Friday.

Over ten persons were injured in the accident. The condition of two of the ten individuals is said to be critical.

The Kasimkota Police authorities reached the spot and registered a case.

The two road accidents in Vizag today, serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and adherence to traffic rules. As the city comes to terms with these incidents, it is crucial that we learn from these events to prevent such accidents in the future.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.