Palavalasa Sankara Rao, a constable working with the Special Protection Force (SPF) of the City Police of Vizag, took his own life, resulting in a tragic case of suicide during the early hours of 11 April, 2024 (Thursday). The incident reportedly occurred at the Dwarka Police station. It has been confirmed by police officials that Rao, while on duty, used his service weapon, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), to end his life. The officials identified the bullet’s entry and exit wounds, and observed that he shot himself at the heart. The pitch of the ceiling had also fallen off because of the upward firing of the bullet, they said

Palavalasa Sankara Rao, a constable from the Special Protection Force served as a security officer at the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The SPF officers are usually assigned to guard the bank’s currency chest. Sankara Rao was one of the designated guards. The officers rotate shifts every two hours. Sankara Rao arrived for his late night shift on Wednesday night, and continued his morning shift from 5:00 am to 7:00 am, during which he committed suicide. The officer hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. He leaves behind his wife and two children, aged two and five years old.

The police are currently investigating the cause of this tragic incident. In their official press release, the officials stated that they are yet to understand Sankara Rao’s mental state or the difficulties he might have been facing. The complete details of this incident are still under investigation. The Vizag City Police is trying to uncover the reasons behind the suicide of the constable – whether it was due to family issues, work pressure, or other factors. The investigation is ongoing, and they are in the process of gathering information from the family members.

