A youth from Hyderabad was arrested by the police on 26 July 2024 on the charge of duping a mechanical engineer in Vizag. According to cyber crime inspector Bhavani Prasad, the youth, Lokesh, along with two others created a fake profile in the name of a girl on a dating app and connected to the engineer. Later, using Instagram platform with a fake ID, he started chatting with the engineer impersonating a girl. After a gullible chat for a couple of days, the accused was successful in convincing the engineer to develop an ’emotional’ bond. In the online dating scam, Lokesh allegedly duped the engineer from Visakhapatnam to the tune of Rs 28 lakh by getting the amount in phases.

Realising late that he was trapped, the engineer approached the police who nabbed Lokesh, while the two other accused persons are absconding.

Observing that online dating scam cases of this type were on the rise of late in, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Inspector warned that those who indulge in cheating using social media platforms would not be spared. He also advised the youth to be cautious while uploading pictures on matrimonial sites and other social media platforms. He said the victims of cybercrime should immediately approach the police.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu