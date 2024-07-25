On 24 July 2024, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police have apprehended a woman from Hyderabad involved in a cyber scam, wherein she would use social media platforms to defraud individuals of their money. The accused, Bathina Sai Priya, aged 32, created fake Instagram profiles using pictures of ‘attractive’ women. She targeted individuals registered on matrimony sites, and Instagram, engaging them in emotional conversations through WhatsApp later on and persuading them to send money as gifts.

In one such case, the investigation revealed that Sai Priya lured an unmarried software engineer via Instagram. She gained the victim’s trust, collected his personal information, and emotionally manipulated him into giving her Rs 22 lakhs. The victim, realizing he had been deceived, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station.

The operation was led by Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police, and Dr K Fakkirappa, Additional District Magistrate, under the direction of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Police, Visakhapatnam.

Acting swiftly, Cyber Crime Inspector K Bhavani Prasad and his team traced and arrested Sai Priya. Inspector Prasad emphasized the importance of vigilance on social media, advising the public to avoid accepting requests from unknown individuals and to report any suspicious activity.

Cyber Crime Advisory

The Cyber Crime Police urge the public to exercise caution on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Inspector Bhavani Prasad advised against socializing with strangers online and clicking on unknown links. For cybercrime complaints, individuals can contact the Cybercrime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in, the toll-free number 1930, or the Inspector of Police at 9490617917.

