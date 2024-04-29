On Saturday, 27 April 2024, the Vizag Zoo welcomed a pair of northern giraffes and other new animals from the Zoological Garden, Alipore, Kolkata, as part of an Animal Exchange Programme. This initiative aims to enhance animal welfare and contribute to the conservation of endangered species.

The Alipore zoo has contributed two northern giraffes (1 male, 1 female), four water monitor lizards (2 males, 2 females), and two scarlet macaws (1 male, 1 female). In return, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, provided them with a female white tiger, two Indian grey wolves (1 male, 1 female), five Indian wild dogs (3 males, 2 females), two ring-tailed lemurs (1 male, 1 female), two black swans (1 male, 1 female), four hog deer (2 males, 2 females), and two striped hyenas (1 male, 1 female).

The IGZP team, led by the Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) of Andhra Pradesh and the IGZP veterinary team, embarked on a journey from Vizag to the Alipore Zoo on the night of 22 April to specifically transport the giraffes. A team surveyed the NH-16 route to ensure the safe and smooth transportation of the giraffes. The team, comprising Dr Navin Kumar, Dr Phaneendra, and Dr Purushotham, along with other zoo staff, covered approximately 856 kilometres and arrived at the Visakhapatnam Zoo on the morning of 27 April, Saturday.

Nandani Salaria, the IGZP Curator, stated that the exchange has added to the zoo’s collection of giraffes and water monitor lizards, which were previously at IGZP a few months ago. In March, the Visakhapatnam zoo lost the last of its giraffes to illness. Now, it once again houses these gentle giants, with a new male giraffe aged about two years and a female giraffe aged about four years. The exchange has also introduced new animals in the Vizag Zoo with the scarlet macaw. Belonging to the largest and most colourful bird species, it is expected to be a new attraction for visitors.