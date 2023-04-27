Even as mystery shrouds the death of a pregnant woman, who drowned in the beach near the YMCA in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the police registered a case against her in-laws. The deceased person, identified as Swetha (25), was a resident of Dondaparty in the city.

According to the police, the 25-year-old was married to a software engineer, a resident of Pedagantyada, last year. Said to be pregnant, Swetha left behind a suicide note before heading out. Her parents alleged that harassment by her in-laws drove her to take the extreme step. Upon locating the body of the pregnant woman who drowned in the beach, the Visakhapatnam City Police shifted it to KGH for post-mortem examination. A further investigation is on its course.

In another case of suicide, reported in the Anakapalli district, a student ended his life unable to handle financial pressures. Identified as Madhu Kumar (20), the deceased person took a loan of Rs 90,000 from his acquaintance for cricket betting and was addicted to such illicit activities. Debt-ridden, Madhu hanged himself to death on Tuesday, 26 April 2023, at night.

