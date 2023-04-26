On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a suspect rowdy sheeter accused in multiple gold robbery cases under various police station limits. According to the press release, the accused, Nalla Swathi Kumar (30), is a resident of the Srikakulam district and works as a plumber by profession and takes up part-time work as an electrician. He robbed gold jewellery and silver ornaments worth over Rs 9,00,000 on multiple occasions by breaking into residences.

The first case against the accused was recorded on 21 July 2022, when he broke into a residence in the new colony area and robbed over three-and-a-half tulas of gold ornaments worth Rs 95,000. In the second case, reported at the II-Town PS, Swathi Kumar stole silver articles weighing 400 grams from a residence in the railway quarters between 10 and 25 April 2023.

The third case was reported under the IV-Town PS limits on Monday, 24 April, when the culprit broke open the main door of a residence to rob gold ornaments worth a hefty amount of Rs 8,00,000. As per the complainant, residing in Thatichetlapalem, Kumar stole 16 tulas of gold from the almirah. Based on these multiple gold and silver robbery complaints, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation by collecting clues and analysing CCTV footage.

After strenuous efforts, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday in Dondaparthy and interrogated him to recover the stolen property. Based on his statements, the investigating officers recovered the gold and silver and ascertained the worth as Rs 9,20,000.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.