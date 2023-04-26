On 21 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of robbery of Rs 9,05,000 in cash from a real estate firm he works at. The police revealed the information regarding this case to the media at a press conference held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

As per the press release, the accused, Vantaku Suryanarayana, works as a clerk at Suvarna Symbol Estates near Sankaramatam. On 17 April 2023, the firm owners, Bandaru Ravi and Gattireddy Naidu, secured Rs 9,05,000 in cash in the office, which went missing the following morning. The owners then approached the Visakhapatnam City Police and raised a robbery complaint against the clerk at the IV-Town PS on 19 April.

The police, on the directives of G Naganna, DCP (Crimes), D Gangadharam, ADCP (Crimes), and Sravan Kumar, ADCP (Crimes), the IV-Town officials launched an investigation to nab the culprit. After a thorough search, the city police arrested Suryanarayana at the CMR bus stop near Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to his crimes, based on which the police recovered Rs 9,00,000.

