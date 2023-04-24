Interacting with the media at an event organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Sathpathy, announced that the Visakhapatnam Railway Station would soon have two more platforms. He stated that these new railway platforms, which will take up the tally to ten, would come up on the Gnanapuram side.

Last year, in November, the Waltair Division authorities stated that redevelopment works worth Rs 456 crores would be taken up at the city’s railway station. The announced infrastructural development works include the construction of elevators, modern foot-over bridges, and road expansion around the station to control traffic congestion.

Also read: 52nd ward of Visakhapatnam gets lion’s share of funds for development works

Speaking at the VCCI event on Friday, 21 April, Anup Sathpathy added that the Waltair Division would be handling decongestion works worth Rs 640 crores alongside the new platforms at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. He cited the Kothavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) railway line and stated that 50% of its doubling works have been completed. The 445-kilometre-long KK line of the division is an essential route for mineral transportation in the region.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.