Heavy rain accompanied by gales and thunderstorm is likely in the Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on Monday, according to Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency. The authority has cautioned the public not to take shelter under trees and directed them to stay alert. Winds speeding between 30 to 40 kmph in the above areas and parts of the neighbouring Telangana districts are predicted.

Andhra Pradesh Weatherman reported, “High-pressure zone sitting near Visakhapatnam will cause heavy a thunderstorm from afternoon to night along Visakhapatnam city, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, and ASR district, along with few parts of East Godavari and Kakinada districts.”

While the city experienced a short spell of rain on Saturday, there was no rain in Visakhapatnam as predicted on Sunday. The devotees who thronged the Simhachalam temple for Chandanotsavam heaved a sigh of relief. Over two lakh people had the ‘Nijaroopa Darshanam’ of Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the hilltop temple’s presiding deity.

Meanwhile, as many as seven persons were reportedly struck dead by lightning in different parts of the state. An eight-year-old girl in the Prakasam district sustained injuries when lightning struck her while she, accompanied by her mother, was returning from fields.

