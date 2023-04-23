As we inch closer to the end of April, several exciting movies are releasing on OTT platforms this week, promising to provide audiences with a wide range of genres and languages to choose from. From action-packed thrillers to period dramas and romantic dramas, the list has something for everyone. So, buckle up and get ready to binge-watch these movies from the comfort of your couch.

Here are six highly anticipated movies releasing in the final week of April on various OTT platforms that you should add to your watchlist.

Dasara

Set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in Telangana, the plot revolves around Dharani, who leads a life stealing coal, whiling away time with his best friends, and drinking day in and day out. But a tragic loss changes Dharani’s fate, forcing him to turn violent for vengeance. Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Deekshith Shetty in the lead roles and was directed by Srikanth Odela.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 April 2023

Pathu Thala

Directed by Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thala is a blockbuster Tamil neo-noir action thriller and is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film, Mufti. The movie follows an undercover cop named Guna who is sent to arrest AGR, a notorious criminal. As Guna navigates the complex political and criminal landscape, he begins to uncover the truth about AGR’s actions and starts to question his allegiances. Pathu Thala stars Silambarasan TR, Gautham Karthi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Menon, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 27 April 2023

Thuramukham

The movie is set in the 1940s and 50s in Kochi, where workers fight against the notorious Chappa system of labour allocation and the primitive work guarantee scheme at the Mattancherry harbour. It follows the struggle of day labourers against dock bosses and centres around two brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict. Rajeev Ravi directed this Malayalam period drama with Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 28 April 2023

U Turn

Radhika, a tenacious journalism intern, sets out to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious deaths that occur to motorists taking illegal U-turns on a flyover. Just as she gets closer to the truth, fate takes a cruel twist and she becomes the prime suspect in the investigation. The film is a remake of the 2016 Kannada movie of the same name. Alaya F plays the lead role in this movie directed by Arif Khan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 28 April 2023

Ved

Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles, Ved is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Majili and is directed by the lead actor himself. The plot follows Satya Jadhav, who dreams of playing for the Indian Cricket Team. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Nisha. Their love story ends tragically, leaving Satya heartbroken and turning to alcohol. Years later, when a married Satya encounters Nisha’s daughter, Khushi, he agrees to adopt her and begins a new chapter in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 28 April 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live-action reimagining of JM Barrie’s classic novel and the 1953 animated film, this Walt Disney Pictures production introduces Wendy Darling, a girl avoiding boarding school, to the story. She meets Peter Pan, who takes her on a journey to the magical world of Neverland. David Lowery directed the film starring Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Jude Law, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 28 April 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the final week of April on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.