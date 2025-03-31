With April just a day away, it is time for the monthly roundup of the upcoming OTT releases. Many releases are scheduled for the month, starting with the most anticipated releases of The Last of Us, You: The Final Season, Karma and many more. Whether you are looking for a new watch or want to browse the available options, these are the top April OTT releases you need to check out!

1. Pulse (Netflix)

A young ER doctor, Danny Simms, is thrown into the chaotic mess of being a Chief Resident while dealing with the fallout of a proactive relationship. This American medical drama revolves around the professional and private lives of doctors, nurses, and staff in the busy Miami trauma centre.

Streaming from: April 3rd

2. Hometown (Aha)

You can leave your hometown, but can you abandon the dreams, memories, and experiences you’ve had?

Hometown explores the delicate bonds of a family where the father and son have different dreams for each other. Watch and see what happens in this chaotic yet heart-warming family.

Streaming on: April 4th

3. Karma (Netflix)

The planner, doer, bystander, concealer, witness, and the wounded. Six people get intertwined with each other and need to face the skeleton in their closets and learn harsh truths to survive.

Streaming from: April 4th

4. TEST (Netflix)

Only a test will tell how far one can go for their dreams. Unusual individuals get involved with each other during a legendary cricket test match, that threatens to alter their lives and fates based on their decisions.

Streaming from: April 4th

5. G20 (Netflix)

Madame President becomes a force to reckon with when terrorists compromise her family, nation, and duty. In this film, Viola Davis faces Anthony Anderson head-on, making it a must-watch.

Streaming from: April 10th

6. North of North (Netflix)

Siaja, a young woman living in a small Arctic town, attempts to find herself after an accident occurs. Realizing that she was overshadowed by her perfect husband, Siaja gets a fresh start, but will she succeed this time?

Watch to find out!

Streaming from: April 10th

7. Resident Playbook (Netflix)

Watch the challenges, fun, and hard work of the first-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center, who are training to become the best doctors in Korea.

Streaming from: April 12th

8. The Last of Us (JioHotstar)

The most celebrated game series adaptation is returning for another season. In an apocalyptic world where a deadly zombie virus causes mass destruction, a survivor must escort a teenager who might be humanity’s last hope.

Streaming from: April 14th

9. Government Cheese (Apple TV+)

An ex-convict devises a master plan to leave his past behind and reunite with his family. But will things go as planned, or will things get chaotic once again?

Streaming from: April 16th

10. You: The Final Season (Netflix)

The finale that you wanted is finally here. Joe’s perfectly curated married life is on the verge of crumbling because of a family conflict. Little does Joe know that a new crush will enter his life. But will it make him miserable or make him feel alive again?

Streaming from: April 20th

11. Carême (Apple TV+)

Did you know that the world’s first celebrity chef was a spy?

Carême follows the exciting story of Antonin Carême who rose to the culinary billboard with his finesse techniques, delightful palate selection, and most importantly, a passion for making a name for himself. As his talents reach the higher-ups, Carême gets a chance to become a spy for politics.

What price will Carême pay for such a tempting offer? Wait and watch!

Streaming from: April 30th

These top OTT releases will keep you entertained for the entire month. You can choose from the many options of releases, which promise unique plot lines, catchy filmography, and a star-studded cast. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, mark your calendars, and binge-watch these releases on OTT! Let us know which release will be on your watchlist for the month!

