6 Best Medical Shows and Dramas To Stream This Weekend!

There is something hypnotic about watching a bunch of doctors working hard to save a patient’s life in a medical drama show. The high-stakes adrenaline, the anticipation of what happens in the end, and the atmosphere in a medical setting are some of the few reasons we gravitate towards these shows. Whether you love watching medical drama shows or want to dip your toes in a new genre, this is the place you should be! Here are some of our best medical dramas and shows, other than House, MD and Grey’s Anatomy (which will surely outlive us), recommendations, in no particular order, just based on the pacing and the mood!

Best Medical Shows and Dramas to Stream This Weekend!

1. The Pitt

This critically acclaimed medical series describes a full day at the Pittsburg Trauma Medical Centre’s emergency room (ER), nicknamed the Pitt. The attendings, residents, medical students, and nurses navigate through trauma, personal crisis, and violence, as they treat patients.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy is a young doctor diagnosed with autism and Savant’s syndrome is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sony LIV

3. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Genius surgeon and former combat medic Baek Kang-hyuk breathes life into a trauma team in this exhilarating medical series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Hospital Playlist

This medical K-drama series surrounds five doctors, friends since university, in a hospital as they juggle through their personal and professional lives.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Doctor Prisoner

If you want to watch a medical drama series with a more darker side, this is the one to watch! Na Yi-je is fired from his job after being accused of malpractise. To extract revenge, he moves to the medical ward of a prison, home to the worst humans possible.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Netflix

With these best rated medical dramas, you can pick your favourite and start streaming these now! Ranging from high-stakes medical settings to dark atmosphere hospitals, there is something for everyone.

Also read: Tudum Time! Stream these top thriller web series on Netflix right now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.