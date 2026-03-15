Bhogapuram International Airport Roads Inspected by Minister

State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has inspected the work on the master plan roads, which have been designed to connect the Bhogapuram International Airport in Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the Minister inspected ongoing road-laying work connecting Nerella Valasa to Kothavalasa, Boyapalem to Kapuluppada, and Bheemili to Dorathota Junction.

He enquired the staff concerned about the challenges and difficulties arising during the road construction process. He sought details from officials regarding the current status of the road works and the projected timeline for their completion.

The Minister directed officials to ensure roads are completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising quality.

Officials explained to the Minister that once these road construction projects were completed, they would facilitate convenient access to the proposed Bhogapuram Airport.

The Minister said that laying of the roads must be completed by the time flight operations commence at the airport. Pranav Gopal said that in accordance with the directive of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the works were being continuously monitored. He asserted that laying of the roads would be completed in the time stipulated.

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