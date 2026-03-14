LPG Crisis Vizag: How Visakhapatnam Is Coping

The commercial LPG crisis in the Middle East is significantly affecting people in Visakhapatnam. Starting with households, restaurants, street-side food vendors, and delivery sectors, each sector is affected in its own way.

The shortage of LPG has led street-side food vendors to resort to firewood and traditional cooking to continue their livelihood. A few eateries in Visakhapatnam have shut down their operations altogether, while others have increased prices on their menus.

Food businesses and food delivery services walk hand in hand. Several food delivery gig workers are reporting that their livelihoods will be affected if the war continues as it is.

Despite assurances that there is no shortage of LPG, consumers in Visakhapatnam have reported issues with incomplete processing of domestic gas bookings. This has resulted in people lining up outside stores to purchase electric kitchen appliances, including kettles, stoves, heaters, and air fryers for their homes.

To illustrate a similar observation, a representative from Bombay Gaslight Stores in Asilmetta recently shared on social media that there has been a notable increase in the sales of electric stoves. He noted that typically, only two or three induction stoves would be sold over two days; however, nearly 100 units were sold recently.

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