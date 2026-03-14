Waltair Division Railway Trains Regularised by DRM Lalit Bohra

Waltair Division Railway Manager Lalit Bohra has announced that four trains, currently operating as special services, will be regularised. They include two Visakhapatnam–Tirupati specials (to be converted into two weekly services), Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express, and Visakhapatnam–Charlapalli weekly express service.

The DRM made the major announcement during the 70th Rail Seva Puraskar function held at the Rail Club in Visakhapatnam on March 13.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said the Rail Seva Puraskar celebrations provide an opportunity to review the performance of each unit of the railways and to recognise the meritorious services rendered by officers and staff for their commendable work and exceptional achievements. He complimented the railway personnel for their valuable contribution to the progressive growth of the railways.

He highlighted the division’s performance, innovative initiatives, and achievements during the current financial year. The DRM said: “The Waltair Division is the number one in Indian Railways in incremental growth of Rs 1,500 crores in freight revenue, which is cumulative earnings of about 40 divisions.”

He also mentioned several passenger-friendly and revenue-enhancing initiatives, such as the launch of commercial advertising on WAP-7 locomotives as an innovative non-fare revenue initiative, and the introduction of an innovative hygienic tea and coffee vending system on trains to improve service quality.

Waltair Division Railway also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the loading target of 78.45 Million Tonnes for the first time in any financial year. This remarkable feat was achieved 24 days ahead of the close of the financial year, marking a historic achievement for the division.

During the function, merit awards were presented to 72 staff members for their outstanding performance, and 14 shields were awarded to various departments. Earlier, Waltair Division received the Overall Efficiency Shield, along with 14 Efficiency Shields for different departments. In addition, 17 employees from Waltair Division received the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2025 at the award ceremony held recently in Bhubaneswar.

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