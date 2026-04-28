Fuel Crisis Andhra Pradesh: CM Reviews Supply Situation

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested the adoption of a token and slot system, if necessary, to ensure the supply of petrol and diesel to all.

The Chief Minister, who had a teleconference from Visakhapatnam on April 28 with District Collectors, officials of various departments and representatives of oil companies, directed them to initiate measures to restore normality.

The Chief Minister enquired about the load dispatches from petroleum companies to filling stations.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that load dispatches were done throughout Monday night.

Officials said that 2,173 kiloliters of petrol and 2,846 kiloliters of diesel were sold from Monday night to 6 AM on Tuesday.

When the Chief Minister asked about the number of outlets which have no stock, the officials told him that number has come down compared to Sunday.

According to the information currently coming from the districts, officials said that petrol and diesel were available in all filling stations except 432.

The Chief Minister ordered that petrol and diesel supply should be continuously monitored until it returns to normal.

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