Anitha Denies Gas Shortage, Reviews Chandanotsavam Prep

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed the Simhachalam temple authorities to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees during Chandanotsavam.

At a review meeting she had with the temple authorities and priests at the temple on March 14, Anitha noted that approximately 1.20 lakh devotees visited the temple during last year’s Chandanotsavam. “The number of devotees is likely to increase further this year,” she said, adding that a group of Ministers would conduct a review meeting regarding the Chandanotsavam arrangements later this month.

On the LPG supply in the State, the Home Minister made it clear that there was no gas shortage.

She said, “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is constantly monitoring the situation through the RTGS and is in touch with officials.

Alleging false propaganda by some individuals on gas supply or gas shortage, she advised the people not to heed such rumours.

Earlier, Home Minister worshipped at the temple.

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