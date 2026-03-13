Araku Kouni: Andhra's First Tribal Millet-Based Food Menu Launched

Araku, known for its coffee which spreads its aroma all over the world, has come out with millet-based dishes to help people stay healthy. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Araku Kouni’, the first tribal millet-based food menu of the State, during the Collectors’ Conference at Secretariat on March 12. The initiative marks a major step in integrating traditional millet-based diet into mainstream food culture while celebrating the State’s rich tribal culinary heritage.

The ‘Araku Kouni’ food menu features authentic tribal recipes sourced directly from the indigenous communities of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. Dishes such as Korra Payasam, Ragi Chapati, Samala Pulihora, Kantla Ambali, Corn Vada, and Toor Dal Curry reflect the deep-rooted food traditions of Araku’s farmlands and forest regions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal development.

The ASR District administration spearheaded the initiative with support from Tribal Anganwadi workers, the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, and the Department of Tourism. All ingredients of the menu are cultivated in naturally rich environments — free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The District Tourism team, in collaboration with the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, has documented the recipes, nutritional values, calorific indices, and wellness attributes of Araku Kouni dishes.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will introduce Araku Kouni in all Haritha restaurants across ASR and extend it to other tourism chains in the State.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Araku Kouni counter during the Collectors’ conference to highlight the role of tribal foods in fostering healthy living and to promote culinary tourism within the State.

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