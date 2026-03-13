Amusement Park and Luxury Resort Coming Up in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh government, which is keen on tourism development in the State, has partnered with Modern Masti Private Limited for the development of a huge amusement park and a luxury resort in Vizag.

An agreement was signed for the project in the presence of the State Tourism Minister at the IAAPI expo 2026 held in Mumbai.

According to the Minister, the project will be taken up in 50 acres with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

A luxury resort with 100 rooms will be a part of the project for which plans are being prepared. The project will provide direct employment to over 300 youth.

“Visakhapatnam is fast developing into a global coastal tourism hub,” said Durgesh expressing the hope that the proposed project would give a fillip to the tourism growth in the region.

Founded in 2017 with headquarters in Gwalior, Modern Masti Private Limited runs a number of amusement parks, restaurants, luxury resorts and gaming zones in the country with the brand name of ‘Masti land’.

Read also: Hotels, restaurants in Vizag raided, gas cylinders seized

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