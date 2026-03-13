Gas Cylinders Seized in Vizag; Hotel and Restaurant Raids

Teams from the Civil Supplies Department raided several hotels, restaurants and commercial complexes in the city on March 12 and found use of the domestic cylinders for commercial purposes in violation of rules. During the raids across Vizag, the teams seized as many as 34 gas cylinders from hotels and restaurants.

​According to a press note issued by the department, cases were registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against those who were illegally using the cylinders.

The officials concerned warned that strict action would be taken against those who use domestic gas cylinders illegally for commercial purpose.

Meanwhike, oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of gas and domestic consumers need not worry in the current situation. In case of any problem, consumers can contact the helpline numbers:

HPCL (HP): 18002333555

BPCL (BHARAT): 1800224344

IOCL (INDANE): 18002333555

​Collector’s Office Control Room (0891-2590102) can also be contacted.

Also read: Major ACB raids unearth building violations and cash stash

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