Semi-ring road alignment likely by month-end

Finalisation of the alignment of the proposed 102-km semi-ring road in Visakhapatnam is likely to be finalised by this month-end.

Aimed at decongesting the route to the Bhogapuram International Airport, the government has proposed the semi-ring road from Rambilli to Bhogapuram, connecting the three districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), which takes up the project, sets a firm deadline to finalise the road alignment.

The government plans to go for a land pooling system, as the project requires over 12,000 acres.

Work on land acquisition will begin once the alignment process is completed.

During a review meeting, VMRDA Commissioner N. Tej Bharat directed officials to ready the final alignment plan by the end of June.

Focusing on comprehensive planning, he directed the consultants to identify the requirements for the construction of the major and minor bridges along the route.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu