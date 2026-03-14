Things to do in vizag this weekend: shows, food & more

Looking to make the most of your weekend in Vizag? From lively events and food outings to relaxed experiences around the city, there’s always something happening to keep your plans exciting. Whether you’re stepping out with friends, spending time with family, or simply exploring the city on your own, here’s a quick guide to some of the things you can do in Vizag over this weekend. Here is a list of things that you can do in Vizag this weekend: 1. The Pranit More Show Bigg Boss 19 personality Pranit More brings his raw, unfiltered humour and quick wit to Vizag for the first time in a stand-up comedy show. Hosted by the Grin Club, the show promises laughter, engaging crowd work, gossip and inside stories from his Bigg Boss experience. Perfect for anyone seeking an energising comedy night. Tickets are required and can be booked online at BookMyShow. Date: March 15, Sunday Time: 7:30 PM Address: Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram, Ram Nagar

2. The Mookuthi Show

Experience an exhibition of handcrafted nose ornaments, timeless pieces showcasing intricate artistry. Explore, try on, and purchase unique jewellery that highlights traditional craftsmanship.

Date: March 13, 14 & 15

Time: 10 AM to 8 PM

Address: Aarna Boutique, Pandurangapuram, Harbour Road.

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3. Try out a different food experience

Recently, Vizag’s food scene has seen an interesting addition. Inspired by East-Asian convenience store culture, Gen-Z Ramyun in Vizag is a place dedicated to authentic Korean ramen lovers. Here, you can make your own ramen and customise it by picking your own toppings. You can pair the spices with a variety of Korean drinks and soft-serve ice cream.

Address: GenZ Ramyun, HPCL Colony, Beach Road

4. InkSpire Writers Meet

Brought to Vizag by HiVibeStudio, this one is for the readers and writers. If you are an eloquent writer, a rookie poet, or someone who loves to listen to others weave magic through words, this event allows you to meet like-minded people. To be involved in this gathering, you don’t need to be a writer. It’s all about engaging in conversations, fostering connections, and building a vibrant community. Address: CHQ, Lawsons Bay Colony

5. A relaxed outing by the beach

Vizag ensures its people experience beautiful transitions between seasons. As we can already feel the seasonal transition with hot afternoons and pleasant evenings, you can make the most of this spring by visiting Vizag’s beaches. The city is bursting with hues of pink, so make sure to absorb this landscape while it lasts.

Whether you’re catching a comedy show, discovering handcrafted jewellery, slurping on Korean ramen, sharing stories with fellow writers, or simply watching the waves roll in, this weekend in Vizag has something for everyone. Step out, explore, and let the city surprise you!