Janasena formation day celebrated by Pawan Kalyan in tribal village

The Janasena Party celebrated its formation day in a remote tribal village of Anuru in the ASR district on March 14, where the party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hoisted the party flag amid the tribal people, marking the 13th formation day of the party.

Later, Pawan Kalyan visited the nearby villages on foot, where he distributed school bags to children and nutrition kits to pregnant women. He interacted with the children and enquired about the facilities in the school.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the roads laid under ‘Adavi thalli baata’ and water taps provided under Jala Jeevan Mission.

State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and party leaders accompanied the Janasena chief.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the women in the tribal villages.

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