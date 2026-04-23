Suta Sisters bring fashion and inspiration to Vizag

Weekends in Vizag are packed with various workshops, fun community activities, and other events. Among such events this week is an exhibition and special interaction session hosted by FICCI FLO Vijayawada, featuring the viral saree brand, Suta, and its founders, Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas.

Popularly known as the Suta Sisters, Sujata and Taniya have built more than just a saree brand. They have created a brand rooted in authenticity, representation, and sisterhood. Sujata Biswas, considered the brain behind Suta, is a former corporate professional who left a PhD at IIT Bombay to pursue a personal dream. An IIFT Delhi graduate, Forbes W Power Trailblazer, and TEDx speaker, she brings structure to the brand while balancing her roles at home.

Taniya Biswas, the heart of Suta, complements this vision with warmth and purpose. An engineer from NIT Rourkela and an MBA graduate from IIM Lucknow, she stepped away from roles at IBM, Tata Refractories, and Seed Fund to co-create something more meaningful. She is known for placing people at the centre of fashion, ensuring that artisans, employees, and customers feel seen and valued.

Together, the sisters have transformed the idea of a saree into a thriving brand that works with over 17,000 artisans and operates 17 stores across the country. Their journey continues to uphold and advocate for mindful fashion in India.

The exhibition will take place on March 26, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Hotel Devee Grand Bay, Beach Road.

The event is being hosted in association with FICCI FLO, a national platform established in 1983 under FICCI to support women entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders.

About FICCI FLO Vijayawada

With over 14,000 members across the country, they consistently work towards skill development, financial literacy, and leadership opportunities for women. As the Vijayawada chapter expands its presence in Vizag, this event marks another step in strengthening a supportive ecosystem for women across the state.

This gathering promises not just a showcase of handwoven elegance but an inspiring reminder that when women build, they build with purpose, resilience, and heart.

FLO’s key areas of focus include:

Skill development and financial literacy

Support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and women led startups

Corporate leadership and governance training

Promotion of women in creative industries including textiles, handlooms, and design

Grassroots capacity building and livelihood generation

FLO supports women at every stage of their journey, from grassroots to mid-career to senior leadership, and continues to build an inclusive ecosystem for women’s advancement in India.

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Also read: 5 Things to do alone in Vizag when you need a break!

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