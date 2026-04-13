Now, gold coins sold on the streets of Vizag under 'Gold on Wheels' tag

We have all grown up hearing tales of India being the Golden Bird, more popularly known as “Sone ki Chidiya.” At home and in our textbooks, we have often come across stories about the immense wealth, prosperity, and generosity that once defined the country. From tales of merchants giving away bags of gold coins to accounts of India leading global trade and standing tall as an economic powerhouse, history bears witness to the richness of our culture, traditions, and legacy. And now Vaibhav Jewellers is bringing this legacy to the streets of Vizag, as it has now come up with the unique concept of “Gold on Wheels”, where they are setting up carts that sell gold coins on the street!

To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, they will exhibit and sell gold coins weighing 50, 100, 200, 300 and 500 mg near INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Beach Road, on April 11, 12, 18, 19, and 20. You can visit the “Gold on Wheels” carts starting at 5:30 PM to purchase gold coins starting at Rs 800 each. Vaibhav Jewellers is the first brand in India to organise such an initiative.

Vaibhav Jewellers, founded by the late Manoj Kumar Grandhi in 1994, has a history of over 30 years, having illuminated over 3 million weddings and served more than 30 million customers across generations. Between 2008 and 2025, the brand expanded its presence across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 20 stores, with 18 in AP and two in Telangana. Today, it is the sole and prominent listed jewellery company from Andhra Pradesh.

In 2007, Vaibhav Jewellers achieved the milestone of becoming the largest ISO certified jewellery retailer. To set the bars even higher and pioneer the industry, it became the first ever to sell Hallmarked Gold Jewellery, Diamond Jewellery and 925 Sterling Silver Collection.