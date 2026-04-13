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Now Reading: Vizag team shines in State-level dragon boat competitions

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    Vizag team shines in State-level dragon boat competitions

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Vizag team shines in State-level dragon boat competitions

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates6 hours ago

Visakhapatnam Dragon boat team finishes fourth in state event
The team from Visakhapatnam put up a good show in the state-level dragon boat competitions held in Vijayawada. The team, which participated for the first time, showed its talent and got fourth place in the contest.
Expressing happiness, the participants said that it was a wonderful experience for them. They said that performing well with limited resources gave them more enthusiasm.District Aquatics coach V. Dasarao stated that the team competed against national-level teams with inadequate equipment. Despite it, the team did well.
He exuded confidence that if the Visakhapatnam team was provided with proper facilities, especially dragon boats and comprehensive training, it had the potential to win medals at the international level as well. On this occasion, the coach congratulated all the team members and wished them all success in the future.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

 

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

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