Set for take-off: How Bhogapuram International Airport launch will change Vizag

The nearly-completed, eagerly-awaited Bhogapuram International Airport is on the verge of its launch. As per the latest headlines, the airport is likely to be inaugurated in July in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Envisioned as a key infrastructure anchor, the development is set to be a growth accelerator for nine districts in Andhra Pradesh, transforming regional-global interconnectedness and introducing exciting investment opportunities to the State.

In Visakhapatnam, the launch of the airport means big reforms in connectivity, employment, tourism, and hospitality in the region. Already, seven roads with a budget of Rs 175 crores are being constructed speedily between the districts, with 60% of the works being completed. Anyone using them will be able to reach Bhogapuram in under one hour and thirty minutes.

However, even more proposals are in the books to ensure that the Vizag-Bhogapuram track remains seamless and uncongested. VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, in talks with Yo Vizag, said, “The aim is to improve connectivity alongside the employment sector. For instance, we have proposed a Ring Road from Atchutapuram to Rambili. For employees who work at ArcelorMittal or Blue Jet Healthcare, this would ease travel.” But everyday travellers may stand just as much to gain. “We are considering AC shuttle buses to and from the airport, similar to the network at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,” the Chairman said.

One of the defining aspects of the Bhogapuram International Airport project is its integration with multiple transport networks. The airport is planned to function as a multi-modal connectivity hub by linking air travel with road, rail, and port infrastructure across the region. Additionally, a proposed coastal corridor is expected to strengthen logistics and north–south mobility along the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

As the airport is expected to boost tourism, the coastal corridor is also set to become a tourist hotspot. “We are acquiring about 40 sq km worth of land on the Kailasagiri-Bheemili stretch to develop as ‘Bay City’ as the Bhogapuram International Airport brings international tourists to Vizag. In fact, we plan to launch a Trishul on Kailasagiri soon, at a height of 65 meters,” added Pranav Gopal.

While serving North Coastal Andhra, the Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to function as a convenient international gateway for neighbouring regions outside the state as well. Parts of South Odisha and southern Chhattisgarh, particularly along the Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor, could benefit from the airport’s connectivity.

For people living in smaller towns in the region, access to global markets, educational opportunities, and tourism destinations. For travellers and businesses in these areas, Bhogapuram may strengthen cross-border mobility and trade flows. For youth, the airport offers employment opportunities. “The aerocity being built around Bhogapuram is majorly facilitating skill development among unemployed youth. It is also encouraging more IT companies to look at Andhra as a talent pool,” the VMRDA Chairman remarked.

The Bhogapuram International Airport project by GMR also aligns with broader policy frameworks aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a major economic growth centre. The state government’s Swarna Andhra 2047 vision and NITI Aayog’s roadmap for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) both emphasise infrastructure-led development as a driver of regional prosperity.

Currently on the onset of its big launch, Bhogapuram International Airport plays a key role in this vision by enhancing aviation capacity, spurring industrial progress, and bringing economic reform through real estate investments.

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