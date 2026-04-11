Vizag to Uttarakhand travel guide: Flights, stay, and places

Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhumi, which translates to the “Land of Gods”, is a beloved tourist destination for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of flashy city life. The state attracts both spiritual and non-spiritual travellers alike. Apart from its revered religious sites, Uttarakhand offers a breathtaking getaway that brings you closer to nature, yoga, conscious living and spirituality. Uttarakhand has not one, two or three, but several magnificent cities, each offering a unique experience. While Dehradun is known for preserving its colonial charm and its juicy litchis, Nainital is famous for its ultimate hill station experience. Rishikesh draws visitors with its stunning natural beauty and spirituality, while Haridwar captivates travellers with its mesmerising Ganga Aarti. That said, here’s a travel guide from Vizag to Uttarakhand to help you explore these charming places!

Commute

While there are no direct flights from Vizag to Dehradun, connecting flights are available via New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The total travel time ranges between 7 to 16 hours. Airlines operating on this route include IndiGo and Air India.

Similarly, there are no direct trains from Vizag to Uttarakhand. To reach the state by rail, you can take a train from Vizag to Delhi, and from there, board another train to Haridwar or Dehradun.

Stay

For those travelling on a budget, you can opt for Hotel Vista in Nainital, Asapin Vanymahal in Jim Corbett, or Hotel W Grand in Haridwar. Travellers looking for a more premium experience can consider Courtyard Resort Corbett and Winsome Resort and Spa. You can conveniently plan your trip and reserve your rooms through platforms such as MakeMyTrip or Agoda.

Sightseeing

Rishikesh

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh offers numerous yoga and meditation retreats as well as ashrams. It is also a spiritual hub famous for the Ganga Aarti, set against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayan foothills and the serene green waters of the Ganga.

Dehradun

One of the most sought-after cities for education, Dehradun is known for retaining its colonial charm. It is also home to several natural attractions, including Robber’s Cave and the Sahastradhara waterfalls. Dehradun is covered in a thick blanket of snow during winter, making it even more stunning.

Nainital

A favourite holiday destination, Nainital is among the most popular hill stations in India. At the heart of the town lies the beautiful Naini Lake, surrounded by other scenic lakes such as Bhimtal Lake and Naukuchiatal Lake. The sacred Naina Devi Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is located on the banks of Naini Lake. The Mall Road, also known as Govind Ballabh Pant Marg, is another popular tourist spot.

Haridwar

A dream destination for many pilgrims and travellers, Haridwar is known for its vibrant and spiritual atmosphere. From Har Ki Pauri ghat, where the grand Ganga Aarti takes place every evening, to its many significant temples such as Chandi Devi Temple, Mansa Devi Temple and Bharat Mata Mandir, the city offers a deeply religious experience.

While a this travel guide from Vizag to Uttarakhand covers almost everything you need to know, there are a few things travellers should keep in mind. Avoid travelling at night and try to reach your destination by evening, as visibility can be poor in the hills. Make sure the vehicle you are travelling in is mountain-ready, with reliable brakes and good tyres, as the roads are steep and winding. It is also advisable to avoid travelling during the monsoon season, as flash floods and landslides are common. Lastly, be respectful of the folklore and traditions followed by the locals, which are deeply rooted in the region’s myths and cultural heritage.