Places to visit in India in March for a perfect trip.

India, a country that truly experiences all seasons, often sees multiple climates unfolding simultaneously across its regions. While Tamil Nadu and Mumbai enjoy warm daytime temperatures, Mumbai simultaneously sees unpredictable showers, even as Himachal Pradesh experiences snowfall, all within the same day. As the southern parts of the country ease into early summer by the end of February, several northern and hill regions continue to bask in peak winter. Some destinations strike a perfect balance, neither too cold nor too warm, offering just the right climate for a smooth and comfortable travel experience. Here is a list of places to visit in India in March: 1. Darjeeling Nestled between Northern West Bengal and the Eastern Himalayas, this misty colonial hill station is globally renowned for aromatic tea, also known as the “Champagne of tea.” It is also home to the nostalgic toy train, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This hill station still carries the colonial charm in the well-preserved architecture, British-era churches, and schools. Tibetan culture and monasteries have a strong cultural influence here. The climate here is pleasant all year. March is an especially lively time, when the region welcomes the colourful celebration of Losar, the Tibetan New Year, with prayers and traditional festivities in local monasteries. Early spring also marks the much-anticipated first flush tea harvest, when tea estates come alive with activity and visitors can witness plucking sessions and sample the freshest brews. Guided walks in the blooming tea gardens and cultural fairs make Darjeeling in March a uniquely vibrant experience.

2. Puducherry

Once home to the French, this locale exudes colonial charm with its pastel-hued buildings, elegant boulevards, inviting cafés, and historic French headquarters. Nearby lies Auroville, a spiritual community where individuals from around the globe gather to embrace a life of mindfulness and devotion. Puducherry is also home to several beaches, making it a relaxed getaway. The food scene here is a must-try, as it combines French and Tamil flavours.

3. Wayanad

Known as one of the most sought-after tourism spots in South India, Wayanad is known for its extensive biodiversity, untouched natural beauty, and large forests. This place appeals to nature lovers, couples, students, and families alike. Wayanad also boasts several breathtaking waterfalls that will surely be the highlight of your trip.

4. Mathura and Vrindavan

Usually crowded and spiritually chaotic, this place transforms into a canvas of colours, devotion, and celebration during March, to mark the Holi celebrations, as the air turns thick with gulaal. While the soulful bhajans and the numerous grand temples in every corner of the city set the filmy backdrop, the various Holi special shenanigans, the thunderous energy of temple celebrations, and the rhythmic chants, drums, and flower showers every moment feel immersive and timeless.

5. Sikkim

Sikkim packs a diverse landscape, including tropical forests, high-altitude deserts, and numerous breathtaking lakes. The highest mountain peak in India, Kanchenjunga, also rests here. The snowcapped hills and numerous valleys make it a memorable travel destination. This place offers a unique experience as one can feel the strong cultural influence from Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan.