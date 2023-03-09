North India boasts of serene places that are highly popular worldwide. Apart from their beauty, the cool climate attracts a large number of tourists. As the month of March commenced, most of us are looking for places that can offer a peaceful retreat. From Shimla to Kumaon, here is a list of the best places in North India, that are perfect to visit in the month of March to beat the summer heat.

Shimla

The capital city of Himachal Pradesh was formerly addressed as ‘the Summer Capital of India’ by British colonisers. The title stands undefeated as Shimla is one of the best places to visit in North India, especially during the summer season. The Ridge, Mall Road, Christ Church, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, and many more are some of the best places to explore in Shimla. Traffic is banned from the central part of the town, making walking the only means of transport. The toy train ride cannot be missed.

Location: Himachal Pradesh

Gangtok

To escape the summer heat, Gangtok serves to be the right place, with temperatures hovering from 18 to 25 degrees. One can witness a spectacular view of Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in India. Ropeway in this capital city is one of the biggest hotspots, as it offers an unforgettable birds-eye view of the mountains and the city. Nathula Pass, MG Road, Tsomgo Lake, and Rumtek Monastery are among the must-visit places in Gangtok.

Location: Sikkim

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is one of the biggest Hindu pilgrimage sites in India and is also recognised as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’. Positioned on the foothills of the Himalayas, River Ganga flows through the celestial city. The presence of the holy river makes it a religious hotspot. One can indulge in activities like rafting, kayaking, cliff jumping, and bungee jumping for some adrenaline rush. Apart from these activities, the ashrams here are a must-visit for some tranquil time.

Location: Dehradun District, Uttarakhand

Mount Abu

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, is a renowned tourist attraction during the summer season. Stationed on the Aravalli Range, the site is shrouded with lush greenery, pristine waters, and architectural delights. Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary, Dhrudhiya Waterfalls, Achalgarh Fort, and Trevor’s Tank are major tourist attractions at this hill station. Trekking, camping, rock climbing, and boating are some fun activities to indulge in.

Location: Sirohi District, Rajasthan

Kumaon

To witness a blend of land, water, and human civilization in all its splendour, visit Kuamon this summertime. One end of this place is bound to Tibet, while to other is bound to Nepal. The region accommodates serene places like Nanital, Mukteshwar, Almora, and Bangeshwar, allowing one to enjoy recreational time in the bounds of nature.

Location: Uttarakhand

Orchha

Orchha is renowned for its historical, architectural, and religious significance. The richness of this place is evident in the several monuments it accommodates. Raj Mahal Palace, Jahangir Mahal, Orchha Bird Sanctuary, Chaturbhuj Temple, and the Laxmi Narayan Temple are among the major tourist attractions in the ancient town. For a memorable time attend the sound show, indulge in the savoury cuisine, and, enjoy rafting at Betwa River.

Location: Niwari District, Madhya Pradesh

