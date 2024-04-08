A tragic train accident occurred near Jaithari, Madhya Pradesh, when a speeding car violated the railway crossing, and struck the Hirakud Express, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Amritsar. The incident occurred at around midnight on Saturday, 6 April 2024. The accident was confirmed by Ambikesh Sahu, a public relations officer with the South East Central Railways in Bilaspur, via a telephone conversation with the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The driver of the car, Narendra Verma, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another individual in the vehicle sustained injuries, reported PC Kol, the inspector at Jaithari police station. The injured passenger, Parmeshwar Sahu from Chhindwara district, was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Bilaspur for specialized medical treatment, as advised by doctors, added Inspector Kol. At the same time, three coaches, S3, S5, and S6 were damages. Following the accident, authorities were quick to clear the wreckage from the railway line to facilitate the resumption of train services.

According to Sahu, there were no oher injuries reported among the train’s passengers.

Video footage of the damage was uploaded on the social media platform, X, by ANI:

#WATCH | Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh: Several coaches of Visakhapatnam – Amritsar Hirakud Express train were damaged after a high-speed car broke the closed railway crossing and rammed into the train. pic.twitter.com/RRxz3tgRnV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 6, 2024

The Hirakud Express, which started from Visakhapatnam and was bound for Amritsar, continued its journey after a brief halt at Anuppur station for the replacement of the three coaches damaged in the train accident.

