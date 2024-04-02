The East Coast Railway has announced that the special weekend trains from Vizag to various destinations will continue to run until June 2024. This extension has been made to accommodate the increased demand for trains during the summer season. The trains will go from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Tirupati, Bengaluru, and Kurnool. Accordingly, return trains travelling in opposite directions have also been arranged. If you’re planning on a summer trip to any of these places in the coming days, here’s what you need to know:

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Weekly Special

The weekly special train (Train no 08579) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad will depart from Vizag every Wednesday, at 7 pm, arriving in Secunderabad the following day at 9:05 am. This will be operational from 3 April to 26 June. The return train (Train no 08580), will function from 4 April to 27 June, will leave Secunderabad every Thursday at 7:40 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9:15 am.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Weekly Special

From 1 April to 24 June, the Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train (Train no 08583) will depart every Monday at 7 pm, arriving in Tirupati the following day at 9:15 am. The return train (Train no 08584) will leave Tirupati every Tuesday at 9:55 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam the next day at 10:15 am. This will function from 2 April to 25 June.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta.

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Weekly Special

The Visakhapatnam-SMV Bangalore weekly special train (Train no 08543) will depart every Sunday at 3:55 pm, arriving in SMV Bangalore the following day at 12:30 pm. It will be operational from 7 April to 30 June. From 8 April to 1 July, the return train (Train no 08544) will leave SMV Bangalore every Monday at 3:50 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam the next day at 1:30 pm.

vizStoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram.

Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City Weekly Special

From 2 April to 25 June, the Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City special train (Train no 08585) will depart every Tuesday at 5:35 pm, arriving in Kurnool City the following day at 1:25 pm. The return train (Train no 08586) will leave Kurnool City every Wednesday at 3:30 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam the next day at 9:50 am. This train will be functional from 3 April to 26 June.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road and Gadwal

Passengers are requested to make use of these special trains from Vizag to their benefit in the summer season!

